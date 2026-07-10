Smoking is costing Wales an estimated £1.56 billion every year, according to a new Public Health Wales report that highlights the scale of the damage tobacco continues to cause to people’s health, public services and the wider economy.
The report estimates that smoking costs the Welsh economy around £499 per person, £622 per adult and £4,661 for every adult who smokes.
Around £650 million is spent treating and supporting smokers who experience long-term illness and disability, representing about five per cent of Wales’s health and social care budget.
The remaining cost is driven mainly by lost productivity (£670 million), as smoking related illness prevents people from working and contributing to the economy.
Environmental costs mount to £241 million including the costs of fires, litter and air pollution.
The report also highlights stark inequalities with smoking rates in the most deprived communities in Wales remaining more than three times higher than in the least deprived communities, with prevalence estimated at 22.6 per cent in the most deprived areas compared with 6.8 per cent in the least deprived.
Public Health Wales said the findings “reinforce the importance of a whole-government approach to tobacco control, including full implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act.”
The law makes it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009, helping to create a smokefree generation, and gives Welsh and UK governments new powers to regulate tobacco and vape products.
Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health with the Tobacco, Vapes and Nicotine Addiction Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Act will prevent an entire generation from becoming dependent on tobacco and also gives Welsh and UK government new powers to regulate tobacco and vapes.
“With Help Me Quit, NHS Wales’s national cessation service, we have expert support and tools to support every smoker on their quit journey.”
Dr Jo Davies, Head of Health Economics, Advanced Analytics and Policy Modelling at Welsh Government, said: “Behind these figures are Welsh families affected by preventable illness, lost years of healthy life and the ability to fully participate in their communities.
“While smoking rates are declining, this report estimates that smoking costs Wales approximately £1.56 billion each year.”
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Keith Reid, said: “Smoking is still one of the leading causes of preventable illness and early death in Wales.
“It causes cancer, heart disease and respiratory illness.
“It places a burden on smokers, their families, and on our health service in Wales.
“As smoking rates are highest in the most underserved communities, smoking is widening health inequalities across Wales – hitting the most disadvantaged hardest.
“While the number of people smoking is falling, there is still much more to do.”
Anyone who smokes in Wales can access free expert support through Help Me Quit, NHS Wales’s national smoking cessation service by visiting helpmequit.wales, calling Freephone 0800 085 2219, or accessing support in their local area through the national service.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.