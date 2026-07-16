Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates has accused the Welsh Government of being “pretty much silent” during recent wildfires in north Wales, as the First Minister defended his cabinet’s response.
Mr Skates, who represents the Fflint Wrecsam constituency, was speaking during the final Senedd plenary session before the eight-week summer recess on 14 July as North Wales Fire & Rescue Service battled wild fires in the Rhinogydd mountain range, Harlech, and at Conwy Mountain near Capelulo, and Braichmelyn Forestry, Bethesda.
He told Senedd members: “Over the past few days, a crisis developed, the like of which I fear we will see again and again.
“Homes were evacuated, schools were closed, hundreds of acres of land was scorched, and businesses hit.
“Now, thanks to our emergency services the loss of human life was averted.”
He asked First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth “who is responsible in your government for responding to such events?”
The First Minister clarified it is a “cross-government” response, with some ministers directly involved in working with emergency services.
He continued: “These fires may have started yesterday, but they are caused by man-made climate change that all of us across government are committed to addressing.”
Calling for a dedicated minister for north Wales, Mr Skates said: “This week, the Welsh Government has been pretty much silent in north Wales and about north Wales whilst these fires have taken place.
“More people may be left homeless in weeks and months to come with further extreme heat predicted, and that means that businesses will also be hit, likely events will be cancelled.”
He asked the First Minister what his government will do to support businesses and homeowners impacted by the wildfires.
Mr ap Iorwerth said his government “will do everything we can and already have done” to support those affected – and thanked the emergency services.
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