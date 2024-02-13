EMERGENCY services rushed to the rescue of a stranded walker who got stuck on cliffs near New Quay.
Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to the scene at around 6pm on Sunday to locate a man stuck on the cliff north of Penbryn beach after being cut off by the tide.
Coastguard teams from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard arrived at the scene and set up a rope rescue, with Dyfed-Powys Police and New Quay RNLI also in attendance for the night time rescue.
The coastguard rescue helicopter 936 was also dispatched from Caernarfon to assist in the rescue.
The New Quay coastguard team said: "Coastguard Rescue Teams took their 4x4 vehicles to positions above the cliff to where the casualty was believed to be.
"Fortunately, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 was able to locate the casualty and winched the male safely to the helicopter.
"Coastguard Teams prepared a Helicopter Landing Site, and the male was handed over to Cardigan CRT who transported the male to safety.
"An excellent example of Emergencies Services working together in assisting persons in difficulty along the coast."
New Quay RNLI added: "Both lifeboats stood by while the person was winched to safety by Rescue 936, before returning to station by 20:00.
This was the first shout for our new inshore lifeboat D-886 Will Morgan."
For information on how to be safe along coast visit https://hmcoastguard.uk/ and remember if you see someone in difficulty at sea or along the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Pictures and videos: HM Coastguard Cardigan