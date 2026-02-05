A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was attacked at a west Wales school earlier today (Thursday).
The incident took place at around 3.20pm today (5 February) at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire.
The incident led to a lockdown, now lifted. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested.
Superintendent Chris Neve of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School, following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approx. 3.20pm.
“The teacher’s injury is not a stab injury. A lock down was implemented but has now been lifted. The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries. All pupils at the location are safe, and most have gone home.
“Officers remain at the school. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and is in police custody.”
A spokeserson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Police attended an incident at Milford Haven Comprehensive School today at 3.20pm, following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil at the school. A lock down was implemented but has now been lifted.
“All pupils at the location are safe, and most have left the school. Police officers remain at the site. Any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening.”
More to follow...
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.