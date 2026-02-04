A Cilcennin man has been fined and handed a restraining order by magistrates after being found guilty to assault.
Nathaniel De Vere, of Maes Yr Awel, Ty Glyn Lodge, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 54-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in October 2025 to assaulting Michael Williams in Cilcennin on 2 April last year.
De Vere was found guilty of the assault by magistrates following the trial.
De Vere was fined £180 by magistrates and also made the subject of a two year restraining order.
He was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £1,800 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £72.
