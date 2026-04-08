Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident which resulted in four youths sustaining stab wounds at Tenby Railway Station on Tuesday evening.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of serious disorder involving a group of youths at Tenby train station at approximately 9.50pm this evening (Tuesday, April 7).
“During the incident, an individual was in possession of a knife, which resulted in four youths sustaining stab wounds.
“All injuries are currently assessed as non-life threatening, and those affected are receiving appropriate medical treatment.
“Officers attended the scene promptly, and a 16-year-old youth and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. They are in police custody and an investigation is underway.
“British Transport Police have primacy for the incident and are leading enquiries.
“The incident has been brought under control and the scene is secure. We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the enquiry is asked to contact British Transport Police either online: https://www.btp.police.uk/NDS call 0800 40 50 40, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
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