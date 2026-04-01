A man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to assault and threatening someone with a knife in Rhayader.
Simon Drewry, of no fixed abode, appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Jamie Jones-Naylor in Rhayader on 26 March this year.
He also admitted threatening Michael Evans with a folding knife in Rhayader on the same day.
Drewry also admitted causing damage to a police cell at Newtown Police Station by “spitting and urinating multiple times over the door and floor” and biting and chewing the cell mattress.
Drewry is due to be sentenced for the offences at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on 21 April.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
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