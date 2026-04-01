An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates for assault after changing her plea to guilty on the day of a planned trial.
Cherrie Taylor-Grierson, of Flat 4, 61 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The 47-year-old was due to stand trial after initially denying at an earlier hearing a charge of assaulting Ceri Kynaston on Queens road in Aberystwyth on 28 June last year.
Taylor-Grierson changed her plea to guilty ahead of the trial.
Magistrates handed her a fine of £162 and she was also ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £200.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £65.
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