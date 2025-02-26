Three members of Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat crew have successfully passed out in inshore lifeboat roles, enabling them to continue and develop their voluntary skills for the charity that saves lives at sea.
Two of the three passed out as shore crew, essential roles for the operation of the lifeboats by providing critical support for the safe and efficient launch and recovery of lifeboats during call outs and training.
Caroline Jones, who has been a shore crew member since joining the RNLI as a volunteer in 2022, passed out as a launch vehicle driver.
She said: “I never thought a few years ago that I’d be doing this, I hadn’t driven a tracked vehicle before; it’s completely different and uses a joy stick, not a steering wheel.
“Volunteering for the RNLI has become an important part of my life. I’ve also come to it later in life than most; you’re never too old to learn something new! I’d thoroughly recommend becoming an RNLI volunteer.”
Dave Hill passed his first assessment since joining the RNLI last year and said: “I’m extremely pleased to have passed out as an inshore lifeboat shore crew member. I now hope to progress to launch vehicle driver for the inshore lifeboat. I’m thankful to everyone at Pwllheli RNLI for their encouragement and support.”
Paul Kitteringham has become an inshore lifeboat boat crew member, and following his pass out is now a new member of the D class lifeboat crew.
A seasoned sailor and yacht skipper, Paul said: “Since childhood I’ve spent as much of my free time on the water as possible and always pledged to become lifeboat crew should I be fortunate enough to live at the coast. Since moving to Pwllheli, it was only a matter of time before I volunteered.”