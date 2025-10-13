Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault on three students on Penglais Hill.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it is investigating the alleged assault which occurred at around 1am on Wednesday, 8 October, near the bridge on Penglais Hill.
It is reported that the man assaulted three students and has been described as being a white male in his 20s, with long dark hair, of big build and around 6ft tall.
A police spokesperson said: “ He was dressed all in black with a skeleton pattern on his top and was wearing white shoes.
“He was then reported to have travelled by foot in the direction of Aberystwyth town.
“If you witnessed the assault or have any information that could help identify the man, please get in touch.”
