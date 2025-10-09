Mosaics by Alison Pierse of Aberdabbadoo will be on show at MOMA Machynlleth.
The exhibition opens on 15 November and runs until 24 January 2026.
Alison, from Aberystwyth, has been making mosaics for school centenaries and private commissions for over 30 years; this show is about her journey in mosaic.
The exhibition is called Andamento, a mosaic term for movement. The term is also used by musicians, referring to the tempo, flow or character of a piece of music. It
can also be used to describe a journey.
Recalling where her interest in mosaics began, Alison revisited one of her earliest memories.
“I was taken to Blackpool Tower Circus for my birthday,” she explained.
“The entrance facing the sea had a series of large (taller than a person) constructed 3D mosaics of circus characters made from Italian smalti.
“These glimmered in the light and enticed excited youngsters to the thrills that they would experience once inside the wide legs of Blackpool Tower.”
Alison has since returned to the Tower to illustrate the interior of the Frank Matcham auditorium during an atmospheric afternoon, and to research the mosaics made by a little-known female mosaic artist from the 1960s.
It was an exceptionally large commission that required driving to Murano to fill her Citroen with sheets of smalti glass.
Alison will work in the MOMA gallery on a number of Wednesdays during the exhibition to explain her working practices and to talk about her influences and everything mosaic.
She enjoys working with different scale tiles and materials, as exhibition visitors will see.
The show will appeal to all generations; find dragons, jellyfish, and sheep as well as some flower panels.
When she is not making mosaics, Alison runs a mosaic heritage walking tour of the significant and historically important mosaics in Aberystwyth though her business Aberdabbadoo.
Visit www.aberdabbadoo.com for more.
