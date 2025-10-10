A Lampeter man is set to stand trial later next month on a charge of assaulting another man at Aberystwyth University’s students’ union.
Gary Jones, of 16 Dol Dalis, was due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 October.
The 55-year-old is charged with assaulting Rhydian John Davies at the Aberystwyth University campus students’ union venue on 28 September last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Jones is now due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.