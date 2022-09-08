Town centre cordon lifted as explosive experts make area safe
POLICE have this evening lifted a cordon in Aberystwyth town centre after explosive experts made the area safe.
Residents on Loveden Road, Queen’s Road and North Road were evacuated from their homes earlier today on the advice of the Ministry of Defence.
Police officers were called to Loveden Road on Wednesday evening at 7.20pm following reports of loud bangs in the area.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance and this evening remains in police custody.
On Thursday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police was advised by explosive experts from the Ministry of Defence to cordon off the area and evacuate home in the area.
Residents were sent o Plascrug Leisure Centre, where a reception centre was set up.
They are now able to return to their homes after the cordon was lifted at around 8pm this evening.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The police cordon in the Loveden Road area of Aberystwyth has now been lifted and people are able to return to their homes.
“MoD explosives experts have made the area safe and there are no wider concerns for public safety.
“We would like to thank the community for its support and understanding during this incident.
“The 36-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday evening (7 September) remains in police custody at this time.”
