Traffic slow-moving around Aberystwyth following Penglais Hill collision
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Friday 28th October 2022 3:08 pm
Cars are queuing along the A44, with the tailback heading beyond the entrance to Glan yr Afon Industrial estate (Cambrian News )
TRAFFIC around Aberystwyth is slow-moving this afternoon following a collision on Penglais Hill.
Vehicles are being diverted from Bow Street, north of Aberystwyth towards Llanbadarn Fawr, with the queue of cars currently running beyond the entrance to Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate.
The A487, running up Penglais Hill is still closed following a collision at around lunch time.
At 1.38pm today, Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted: “Penglais Road is closed due to a collision.
“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. Thank you.”
No further details have yet been released.
Eyewitnesses report seeing the Wales Air Ambulance land on grounds near the entrance to the university.
