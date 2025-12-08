An 18-year-old man who breached the terms of a Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) has been jailed.
Laurence Cadwaladr-Houghton, of Gwyndy, Trawsfynydd, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on 1 December.
A DAPO was imposed on Cadwaladr-Houghton on 27 November following several domestic-related incidents at a property in Trawsfynydd.
Despite this, on 29 November he breached the order, attending an address he was prohibited from.
He admitted the offence and was jailed for 30 weeks.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Failing to respect the conditions imposed by a court has serious consequences and will be dealt with robustly.
“We take reports of domestic abuse seriously and will fully investigate concerns raised. If you have experienced abuse I would urge you to seek support.”
