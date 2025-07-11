The family of a much loved 78-year-old Blood Bikes Wales rider who tragically died in a road traffic collision on the A478 in Pembrokeshire have paid tribute.
Timothy Minett, known by his family and friends as Tim, was a dedicated volunteer Blood Bikes Wales rider who was volunteering at the time of the collision.
His family said they are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a devoted husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Tim's family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death. In accordance with Tim's wishes, there will be no funeral.
The RTC occurred at approximately 6.20pm on 2 July.
Officers are still appealing for anyone who was travelling along the A478 between Glandy Cross and Blaenffos at the time, and may have information or dashcam footage that could help their investigation, to get in touch.
Quote reference: 25000544479
