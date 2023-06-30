Tributes have been paid to a police inspector, football chairman and father-of-three who died in a collision between Llangurig and Rhayader yesterday (Thursdsay).
Dyfed-Powys Police Inspector Gareth Earp died at the scene following a two-car collision on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader yesterday (Thursday, 29 June) at approximately 4:50pm.
Inspector Earp was travelling home from work at the time.
He was a well-liked and respected officer, having served with the force for 21 years.
He leaves behind wife, Tamsin, and three sons Ethan, Theo and Joel, who remain in the thoughts of everyone at the force.
In a statement this evening, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are saddened to confirm the passing of one of our officers following a road traffic collision in Powys yesterday afternoon."
The male driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital where he remains.
Gareth Earp was also Chairman of Rhayader Town FC, who released a statement on social media this morning.
It reads: "Today we woke up to the tragic news that our chairman Gareth Earp has lost his life.
"The Town is numb, we are all devastated and the town is mourning. We offer our thoughts, prayers and strength to Graham, Mair, Tamsin and the boys we will forever be by your side."
The collision, involving a black VW Golf and a black Range Rover Sport, is now being investigated.
If you witnessed either vehicle in the run up to the collision or have dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation, please get in touch with the police:
📞 | 101
Quote reference: DP-20230629-318
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.