A Llanrhystud man has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Andrew Haynes, of 1 Morawel, Heol Islwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting a police officer at his home address on 25 January this year.
Magistrates handed Haynes a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Haynes was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the officer.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.