The family of a motorbike rider who sadly died in a collision in Carmarthenshire have paid tribute to a wife and friend ‘who had a zest for life’.
Nicola Webb, aged 50, of Peniel, died in a road traffic collision whilst riding her motorcycle on the A4069 between Llangadog and Llandovery on Sunday, October 27.
Her family has issued a statement to say: "Nicola was a person who had a zest for life through everything she did, from walking both with her dogs or in the company of friends to riding bicycles and motorcycles.
“As an NHS worker through most of her working life, she also embodied public service.
“She sadly lost her life following one of her joys, riding her motorcycle to meet up with other like-minded friends and have a coffee and a bacon roll.
“She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. As a family in grief, we would like to thank all those people who tried to save Nic and everyone else who have extended their thoughts and condolences to us.”
Police officers continue to conduct enquiries into the collision that occurred at approximately 10.30am, on October 27
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who was travelling along this road at the relevant time, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact them via:
🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
💬 | Direct message us on social media
📞 | 101
Quote ref: 143 of 27th