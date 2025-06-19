An Aberporth man who drove at 49mph in a 20mph zone has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 June that Matthew Farmer, of Troed y Rhiw was caught driving a BMW X1 at 49mph on a 20mph limit stretch of B4333 at Hermon in Carmarthenshire on 8 October last year.
Magistrates handed Farmer a fine of £418 and endorsed his driving licence with six penalty points.
Farmer must also pay prosecution costs of £90 as well as a surcharge of £167.
