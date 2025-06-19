An operation that sees uniformed and plain clothes police officers act as disruption teams to prevent sexual and violent offences from taking place is being rolled out across Dyfed-Powys Police.
The force piloted Project Vigilant in Carmarthenshire over Christmas, using specially trained teams of officers to identify and intervene where sexually predatory behaviour was displayed.
The teams are made up of plain clothed ‘spotters’ using behavioural observation training to spot predatory behaviour, and uniformed colleagues who will then be called to step in and disrupt potentially criminal activity before it happens.
Officers’ deployment is based on intelligence to make sure they are in the right place at the right time, and following an analysis of the pilot phase, the project will now be rolled out across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
Chief Inspector Dominic Jones said: “This was a new project for Dyfed-Powys Police that we trialled over the busy Christmas period.
“It is an innovative approach to keeping vulnerable people safe while they’re out in the evening that has been successful in other forces, and I am pleased to confirm that we will soon be adopting the project across all four divisions.
“Everyone should feel safe on a night out, and nobody should feel the need to change their behaviour to avoid becoming a victim.
“By looking out for potential predators, we will ultimately be changing the behaviours of those who could cause harm and making our communities safer for all.”
Training has been carried out by Thames Valley Police, who spearheaded the project, with officers learning about the typical actions predators take to approach potential victims and separate them from their friends.
“Once this behaviour is flagged to the disruption teams, uniformed officers can make their presence known in the area, with the aim of preventing any offences.
CI Jones added: “There’s evidence to show that in cases where forces have deployed a greater number of uniformed officers to hotspot areas, perpetrators dispersed to other locations.
“The key here is in using plain clothed officers to spot the concerning behaviour and identify individuals to their colleagues who can step in.
“There has been no evidence of this technique resulting in issues moving to a different area.
“Another benefit of the project is that while it specifically aims to reduce the number of sexual and violent offences taking place, it also results in a wider range of crimes being detected – which is something we have also experienced.”
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I’m pleased to see Project Vigilant now being rolled out across all four divisions following a successful pilot over the Christmas period.
“This is a proactive and intelligence-led approach that puts officers in the right place at the right time to identify and disrupt predatory behaviour before harm is caused.
“I was proud to fund the pilot through the Serious Violence Duty, and I fully support Dyfed-Powys Police in adopting this initiative as part of their ongoing commitment to keeping people safe during nights out.”
