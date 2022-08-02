Trio work together to create bilingual force
Dyfed-Powys Police, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the Police and Crime Commissioner have announced they will work together to create a bilingual police force.
Dyfed-Powys Police’ new intake of student officers training through the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF) in September will be the first to be able to undertake as much of their journey through the medium of Welsh as possible, if they wish to do so.
The force is collaborating with Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the University of South Wales to increase opportunities for Welsh speaking recruits to train in Welsh.
Dr Dafydd Trystan, (pictured) registrar of Coleg Cymraeg, said: “Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol is very proud to be collaborating with Dyfed Powys Police and the University of South Wales to expand the bilingual training available. The proactive approach of Dyfed-Powys Police, the chief constable and the police crime commissioner is an example to be followed by others.”
