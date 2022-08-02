Trio work together to create bilingual force

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Monday 8th August 2022 11:02 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Dr Dafydd Trystan, registrar of Coleg Cymraeg
Dr Dafydd Trystan, registrar of Coleg Cymraeg (Julie McNicholls Vale )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Dyfed-Powys Police, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the Police and Crime Commissioner have announced they will work together to create a bilingual police force.

Dyfed-Powys Police’ new intake of student officers training through the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF) in September will be the first to be able to undertake as much of their journey through the medium of Welsh as possible, if they wish to do so.

The force is collaborating with Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the University of South Wales to increase opportunities for Welsh speaking recruits to train in Welsh.

Dr Dafydd Trystan, (pictured) registrar of Coleg Cymraeg, said: “Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol is very proud to be collaborating with Dyfed Powys Police and the University of South Wales to expand the bilingual training available. The proactive approach of Dyfed-Powys Police, the chief constable and the police crime commissioner is an example to be followed by others.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Dyfed-Powys Police
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0