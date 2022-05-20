Two airlifted following A44 collision

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Friday 20th May 2022 9:05 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Wales Air Ambulance
(Stock image )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

TWO people have been airlifted to hospital following collision on the A44 between Cwmbwyno and Goginan earlier today.

The A44 between Goginan and Cwmbrwyno was closed in both directions at around 4pm today (Friday).

This evening, the Air Ambulance confirmed that two helicopters attended an incident.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “I can confirm that two Wales Air Ambulance Charity helicopters attended an incident in the Aberystwyth area this afternoon.

“Following critical care treatment at the scene from our on-board consultants and critical care practitioners, we airlifted two patients to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Our involvement concluded at 20:03.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberystwythWales Air Ambulance
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0