Two airlifted following A44 collision

TWO people have been airlifted to hospital following collision on the A44 between Cwmbwyno and Goginan earlier today.

The A44 between Goginan and Cwmbrwyno was closed in both directions at around 4pm today (Friday).

This evening, the Air Ambulance confirmed that two helicopters attended an incident.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “I can confirm that two Wales Air Ambulance Charity helicopters attended an incident in the Aberystwyth area this afternoon.

“Following critical care treatment at the scene from our on-board consultants and critical care practitioners, we airlifted two patients to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Our involvement concluded at 20:03.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for comment.