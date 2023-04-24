TWO men have been handed cautions following reports of a person with a firearm on a footpath and an armed police response in Llanfarian.
Police swarmed around the village on Tuesday, 18 April after receiving reports of a man walking along a footpath between Llanfarian and Rhydyfelin at around 8am.
Motorists travelling along the A487 reported seeing armed police gathered near the car wash in Llanfarian near the former Royal Oak public house.
Cambrian News reporter, Alex Bowen, reported seeing several police cars and armed officers at the scene at around 11am.
At the time, Dyfed-Powys Police explained: "Officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a firearm on a footpath between Llanfarian and Rhydyfelin, near Aberystwyth at 8am.
"Following enquiries two men have been arrested and a firearm recovered from a nearby property.”
This week, police have confirmed that both men were handed cautions as a result of the investigation.