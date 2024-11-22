Gorsaf Tân Tywyn Fire Station has grown from two to 12 crew members in three years, thanks to an intense recruitment campaign.
The remote location and unsociable hours likely played a part in low numbers, so Tywyn and Aberdyfi fire stations have on-call firefighters ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.
Due to low staff, they combined crews to make up numbers in 2021, enabling them to offer 95 per cent coverage.
Tywyn has now successfully recruited eight new firefighters and upskilled two more, but wants six more for the team.
Craig Rowlands, West Recruitment and Availability Manager, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On-call firefighters are skilled individuals who come from a variety of diverse backgrounds from teachers, farmers, administrators and stay-at-home parents.
“However, they also give up their spare time to do an extraordinary job, providing evening, daytime or weekend cover to help protect their communities.
“They are ready to go out to a call the moment a message comes through on their pager - they could be at home or working elsewhere, either for themselves or for someone else.
“Watch Manager Louis Hiatt and crews on station have worked hard locally to recruit more firefighters to join our team, and use combined crewing - this uses crews from both stations to form one crew.
“For example, if we had three firefighters available in Aberdyfi and two available in Tywyn, we can turn those into a crew of five and make one appliance available.”
On-call firefighters receive retainer fees plus hourly training rates.
Anyone interested in joining can watch a drill every Thursday, 6.30-9.30pm.
Craig Rowlands said: “Do you think you may have what it takes?”
Find out more or register your interest on the North Wales Fire website - https://www.northwalesfire.gov.wales/about-us/recruitment-and-vacancies/on-call-firefighters/on-call-firefighter-recruitment