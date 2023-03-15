POLICE are investigating following the 'unexplained' death of a woman in Llanbadarn.
Officers were called to a property along the A44 on Monday following the death of a woman in her 70s, which is being treated as 'unexplained'.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We were called following the sudden death of a woman in her 70s at a property on the A44 in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, at approximately 9.20pm on Monday (13 March).
“Her death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”
“Next of kin and HM coroner have been informed.”