DYFED-Powys Police has launched an appeal for information on a missing teenager from Machynlleth.
14-year-old Emma has been reported missing and police are keen to hear from people who may know where she is.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Emma is described as about 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair.
"She was last seen on Wednesday, 5 June, wearing a white coat with black writing on it, black leggings, and white trainers.
"Emma has links to the Aberystwyth, Welshpool, and Llanelli areas."
Do you have information that might help us find her? Please, let police know by sending a message on social media, visiting Dyfed-Powys Police's web portal, emailing or phoning 101 and quoting reference DP-20240605-118