Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP has declared himself a “friend and ally” to the trans community at a meeting with Balchder Machynlleth Pride.
During a visit to the town on 15 May, the committee asked for Labour MP Steve Witherden’s “vocal support” in advocating for trans rights in the fallout of the Supreme Court ruling.
Referencing two Early Day Motions he signed since the ruling which ‘encourages efforts to protect trans rights’, he said: “I wouldn’t blame you if you left the meeting and thought my support was empty - you can check the things I’ve done publicly already, but I’m saying to you I will do more - you will always find a friend and ally in me.”
On 16 April, the Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of ‘woman’ is based on biological sex.
Afterwards, the Equality and Human Rights Commission issued interim guidance stating trans people could be excluded from single-sex spaces including bathrooms.
Witherden has since signed an Early Day Motion supporting Trans+ History Week and a second ‘recognising that transgender transition liberates trans people to be their true selves’ and calling the government to ‘perform its statutory public sector equality duty’ by ‘eliminating discrimination’.
Bea, a committee member, said: “The turnout and support [for trans rights] in Machynlleth and Aberystwyth has been similar in numbers to those in some cities.
“As soon as we step out of [this area], it's like entering into a different world, and this changed overnight for us since the ruling.
“It’s really distressing and worrying.
“Being involved in Pride and raising my new daughter are two of the only things keeping me going.
“We thought the Labour party would have our backs - Kier Starmer was vocally in support of trans people, and to hear that flip overnight was devastating.
“We need more vocal MPs.”
Since the ruling, UK’s LGBTQ+ safety rankings have plummeted - placed at number one in 2015 on the IGLA Rainbow Map out of 49 European countries, the UK now ranks 22nd overall, and 29th out of 32 rankings for legal gender recognition.
Sienna said the committee has become more than an annual-event organisation: “Even in a year, we've become a wider network to advocate and offer support - people have flagged grievances for us to challenge on their behalf.
“Pride networks need to exist because people feel threatened and need the support of those who can advocate for them.”
Witherden pointed to the Welsh government's announcement that it would not remove gender-neutral spaces, though this was dubbed a “low bar” by both the committee and Witherden.
Commenting to the Cambrian News, Witherden said: “I was very unhappy with the court ruling, I didn’t agree with it - as we’ve discussed today, there’s a live challenge to it which I’m happy to throw my weight behind.
“I will listen to members of that community and I will take advice from them – they are the experts, they have the lived experience, not me, so I will defer to them on how I can best support the cause.”