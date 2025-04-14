RESCUERS came to the aid of a pair of walkers who became cut off by the incoming tide in Tresaith
The crew of RNLI Cardigan Lifeboat were paged at 7pm on Friday, 11 April by the Coastguard.
Although sea conditions were calm, a thick sea mist meant that each lifeboat made use of its navigator's skills to safely guide them through Cardigan sound and along the coast.
The lifeboat crews quickly located two people who had taken refuge on the rocks and were taken on board and transported to Penbryn Beach.
Cardigan RNLI said: "In this instance the people in need of help were able to provide their exact location using What 3 Words.
"This was extremely helpful in guiding our boats.”