FIREFIGHTERS are warning about the dangers of leaving charging devices unattended following a house fire in mid Wales.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in Brecon in the early hours of Saturday morning, caused by charging electrical equipment left on a bed.
The crew were called to the scene at 2.48am and although the fire was out on arrival, people are being warned of the dangers of leaving charging devices unattended.
When charging, devices and appliances - such as mobile phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, and massagers - can become hot and easily overheat. Not only does the build-up of heat pose a fire risk, it can also lead to damage to the device’s battery.
MAWWFRS recommends you:
• Stop using a charger if you suspect that it is faulty or fake.
• Do not use a charger if you have to force it into the wall socket, and don’t use it on an extension lead.
• When left plugged in overnight, especially if on soft furnishings or covered, phone chargers could overheat and cause fires.
• Make sure you follow instructions for all electrical devices and that you use the correct chargers in line with the manufacturer’s guidance. If the wrong charger is used for an electrical device, the internal battery can’t handle a different voltage and it can catch fire.