Warning over oil thefts as prices rise

Police are urging households to make sure their oil tanks are secure ( John Davies )

HOUSEHOLDS with oil central heating are being urged to make sure their tanks are secure.

The cost of heating oil has risen dramatically in recent weeks, which has led Dyfed-Powys Police to issue advice to residents, urging them to protect heating oil supplies to prevent any theft from storage tanks.

Residents can take a few simple steps to prevent being a victim of theft.

Taking these measures will help make life more difficult for would-be-thieves.

• Be aware of your oil levels and check frequently, consider installing a tank alarm, which alert owners of sudden changes in fuel levels

• Where possible keep your levels low and the same when refilling.

• Speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery

• If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around the tank with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes. The fencing should be fixed to solid posts and should be set off the tank approximately 12 inches on all sides. The same should be fixed to the top as well.

• If you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close-shackled padlock.

• If you have outside security lighting, then please ensure that the system works and that the light sensors have been adjusted correctly to detect movement.

• Consider installing CCTV to cover where the tank is located.

Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police either

| 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting https://orlo.uk/6NzX4