A video captures the moment an elderly woman from Aberystwyth gets arrested at a Palestine Action protest in London.
The video shows two police officers escorting the woman, one supporting her weight by holding her hand.
It shows them speaking with her and carrying her placard sign as she is led away during a protest in Parliament Square on Saturday 9 August.
One woman in the crowd can be heard shouting “shame on you” to the officers.
The woman has been identified as 80-year-old Elizabeth Morley, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor who now lives outside Aberystwyth.
Elizabeth has since been released on bail and told to report back to a London police station in October.
In a statement, she said: “I was arrested on Parliament Square at 3pm on 9 August for holding up a placard saying ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’.
“Following a brief interview at a Police Reception Point, by 6pm I was free to go, on bail.
“Only bail condition: never again to show support for Palestine Action.
“In the fascistic Starmer State, I am of course free to support genocide 24/7.”
Elizabeth was one of 522 protestors to be arrested that day on suspicion of breaking terrorism laws.
Half of those were over the age of 60 - 97 people arrested were between 70-79 years old, and 15 people arrested were 80+.
All but 10 of them were arrested for displaying public support for a proscribed organisation under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act.
In July, the group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government after causing an estimated £7m damage to two RAF jets with spraypaint.
The proscription puts the group in the same category as Islamic State, al-Qaida and far-right group National Action, and means being a member or inviting support for the group can result in a 14-year prison sentence.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “There was water available at prisoner processing points and access to toilets.
“We had police medics on hand as part of the operation, and processed people as quickly as possible to ensure nobody was waiting unreasonably.
Notwithstanding that, a degree of personal responsibility is required on the part of those who chose to come and break the law.
“They knew they were very likely to be arrested, which is a decision that will inevitably have consequences.”
The protest was arranged by campaign group Defend Our Juries.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The fact that unprecedented numbers came out today risking arrest and possible imprisonment shows how repulsed and ashamed people are about our government’s ongoing complicity in a livestreamed genocide, and the lengths people are prepared to go to defend this country’s ancient liberties.
“Palestine Action and people holding cardboard signs present no danger to the public at large, whereas the people who have lobbied for this ban - the arms companies and Israel lobbies - have the blood of 60,000 Palestinians on their hands.”
Elizabeth Morley is known in Aberystwyth as having started the weekly Palestine vigils at Owain Glyndŵr Square.
She once wrote in a letter to the Guardian that “in 1957, when as an 11-year-old I arrived in this country to find safe haven as refugees from Soviet-occupied Hungary, the sight of a friendly bobby on street corners taught me not to be afraid of authority...
“Today, having never knowingly committed a single law infringement in my life, I nevertheless have to fear being arrested if I as much as take part in a peaceful demonstration.
“My parents would turn in their graves” - commenting on the Public Order Act 2023, which sought to restrict and criminalise certain protest activity.
