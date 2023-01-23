THE search for a missing man last seen entering the Mawddach river two days before Christmas continues.
Teams from Watersafe UK Search & Rescue and Snowdonia Search and Rescue have been spotted in the area, searching for the missing man.
The search focussed on Llanelltyd and Barmouth Estuary. Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies looked on as the teams scoured the areas.
North Wales Police have conducted searches since receiving reports that a man had entered the river on 23 December. A police helicopter has conducted searches along the river when the weather allowed.
Appealing to the public for help at the time of the disappearance, North Wales Police said: “Our searches continue for a missing man who was reported have entered the river Mawddach in the Ganllwyd area, near Dolgellau, on Friday, 23 December.
“There continues to be a police presence in the area, with the NPAS helicopter conducting searches of the river from above over the weekend, if weather permits.
“If you are in the area of the river and think you may have seen any items in or around the water, please contact police immediately.
“We would also request that any residents who may have seen the man in the lead up to his disappearance and have not yet spoken to police, please come forward with any information. Contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 44211.”
The man has not been named, nor a description of him released.
A specialist marine unit searched the Mawddach on Christmas Eve and emergency services spent the night searching along the Mawddach river from Ganllwyd, down to Llanelltyd and further along the estuary.
Llanfachreth county councillor, Delyth Lloyd Griffiths said on Christmas Eve that a “specialist marine unit has been here looking in the water for a number of hours".
“They were assisted also by the local mountain rescue, of which many of the members were very, very local people.
“We were very happy we were able to help the police and the services with the help of local information.
“Some farmers have also been giving information about the water and the area.”
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the initial search for the missing man.