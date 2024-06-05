A kitchen fire at student accommodation in Aberystwyth town centre followed by a burst water pipe has caused significant damage to a number of flats.
A crew from Aberystwyth fire station was called to Queen's Road at 11.08pm on Sunday, 2 June following reports of an incident.
Mid and West Wales Fire said: “The fire was located in the kitchen of a flat on the property’s third floor and crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel jet, one ejector pump and small gear to extinguish the fire.
“Fire and smoke damage was caused to the flat and significant water damage was caused to other flats within the four-storey property due to a burst water pipe.
“All persons were accounted for.”