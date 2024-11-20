The Ceredigion coast road is currently closed between Synod Inn and Llanarth as wintry conditions hit the county.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the A487 is currently closed due to a vehicle being recovered.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Ceredigion County Council said: "The gritters have been out overnight treating the pre-salting routes but drivers should still take care as recent hail/snow/rain showers have made conditions treacherous.
"The gritters are out on the roads again, patrolling and responding to issues as they arise.
"Ysgol Gynradd Llanarth Primary School and Dihewyd Primary School have closed due to the weather today.
"The Rhydeinon Household Waste Site is closed today due to the weather conditions."
More cold weather is on the way tonight with a yellow warning for ice.
The warning runs from 4pm until 10am Thursday and says icy stretches will lead to some difficult travelling conditions, adding: "Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday as temperatures drop below freezing. A few sleet or snow showers are also likely at times, particularly close to coasts."