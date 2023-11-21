POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in rural Carmarthenshire.
A 32-year-old man died following a three-vehicle collision on the B4336 between Llanllwni and Llanfihangel-ar-Arth at around 9.55pm on Friday, 17 November.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The incident involved a White Vauxhall Combo Van, a Grey BMW X5 and a Blue Ford Fiesta.
"Four people were injured and taken to hospital.
"Sadly, a 32-year-old man passed away at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and will continue to be supported by specialist officers."