A WOMAN has died after being hit by a train near Borth on Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed.
British Transport Police have issued a statement this morning confirming that a woman sadly died after being hit by a train at around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The statement said: “Officers were called to the line near Aberystwyth at 3.05pm on 7 June following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Rail services were disrupted for several hours following the incident, with police and ambulance crews on the scene near Cambrian Coast holiday park, which sits between Borth and Ynyslas and has a level crossing running through it.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday 7 June, to an incident in the Ynyslas Borth area of Ceredigion.
“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by two high acuity response unit paramedics and an operations manager.”