A woman has died following a crash between Plwmp and Synod Inn on Friday morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision along the A487 coast road in Ceredigion, which occurred at around 10.30am on Friday, 19 September.
The collision involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a Volvo single decker bus.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "The female driver of the Ford Fiesta was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance but, sadly, passed away later that evening.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.
"The male passenger in the Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a stable condition at this time.
"The male driver of the bus sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.
"The A487 remained closed while detailed investigation of the scene was undertaken before being re-opened at about 8.35pm.
"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage that could support their enquiries."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.