A woman was taken to hospital yesterday after crashing into a wall on the A44.
Dyfed-Powys Police closed the road and diverted traffic for much of the morning and afternoon until it was reopened at about 2.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred near Goginan, Ceredigion, at about 11.45am on Monday, 22nd May 2023.
“The vehicle left the road and collided with a wall. The female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11:55am yesterday, 22 May, to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Goginan Village.
"We sent a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance. One patient was conveyed to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment."