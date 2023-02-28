Professor John Curtice is a strong advocate of STV and will doubtless eventually give his opinion of the Welsh proposals, but until that analysis is provided it might be instructive to study the testimonies of electors who have experienced both FPTP and STV. Those electors describe feeling that their STV vote can influence the political outcome, that their vote is not wasted, and gives representation to smaller parties. They recognise that coalition government requires compromise, but that encourages a wider consensus and is less divisive than FPTP.