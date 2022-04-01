A celebration of the unseen colours and delights of Machynlleth

Artist Giles Ford has put together an exhibition celebrating and inspired by Machynlleth ( Cambrian News )

Artist Giles Ford has put together an exhibition of artworks inspired by the often unseen colours and architectural details of Machynlleth.

‘Giles Ford: Outside in - Inside Out’ is a celebration of Machynlleth.

It opened on 12 March with the world premiere of a new handmade artist shoe - The Machynlleth brogue.

“The Machynlleth brogue is inspired by the colours and architectural motifs of the town,” said Giles.

“Concieved by me as a new, it’s custom hand made by Ruth Emily Davey in Machynlleth.

There are other items on display, but Giles “will be giving all the flags and works of art away to the MOMA collection, the town (council/schools/library) and selected individuals so none for sale”, he explained.

Giles has created 20 flags with uplifting messages on them, several hand-carpented artworks (made by David Tasker) and the first ever Mach show (by Ruth Emily Davey).

“The hope, aim and vision of the exhibition is to honour, celebrate and lift the spirits of all who live in and visit Machynlleth,” Giles added.

It has been a turbulent and challenging time for all and this exhibition is a gift of the artist to the town and its people who have lifted his.

Giles is currently working at how he can donate free all the works in the exhibition to Machynlleth - to the schools, to the library, to the hospital, town council and MOMA itself.

He is also exploring with the council the idea of flying all the flags in the town this summer once the exhibition has ended.