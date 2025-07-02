Machynlleth Town Council are to investigate cemetery rules after a complaint was lodged about a “picnic/party” being held at the local cemetery.
During the council meeting on 30 June the council voted to investigate whether gatherings are permitted in the town cemetery following a complaint lodged by a local resident.
The complaint detailed a resident’s recent visit to a relative’s resting place, who was disturbed by a group of people laughing and drinking alcohol, having moved benches to create a circle.
Despite requests to move on the group remained, with some stating they were doing nothing wrong.
The complaint continues: “I shared my disapproval and suggested they show a bit more respect and disband their gathering.
“I continued attending to the grave and then noted a child jumping on the bench that had been placed there to commemorate loved ones.
“It was evident that despite my requests for them to move on, they were ignoring me.
“I approached them and took pictures of what I was witnessing.
“Some apologised, but some said they were doing nothing wrong and that it was an accessible area for them to enjoy their gatherings.
“I suggested they use the lovely park we have in town, which was also accessible.”
Councillor Gareth Jones motioned to support an investigation and request that, if gatherings were indeed not allowed, signs be put up stating this.
Councillor James Honeybill agreed, stating: “Young people having a party in a cemetery is a total lack of respect”.
He added that this was another product of the lack of police presence in the town, for which the council had recently lodged a complaint.
Councillor Ann MacGarry rebutted that the complaint did not mention “young people”, with only one reference to a “child”.
