A chance to climb to the summit of Harlech’s Foel Senigl

Tuesday 23rd August 2022 3:16 pm
Meirionnydd Ramblers will visit Allt Llwyd
Foel Senigl is the destination for walkers tomorrow, Thursday, 25 August.

Foel Senigl is the nearest significant summit to Harlech, at 311m/1,020ft high. So inevitably there are some steep climbs in the first part of the walk. We will, though, take these very steadily so the walk will be suitable for any reasonably fit adult or child accompanied by an adult.

As the walk progresses through beautiful countryside, wonderful views of the area open up and there is a splendid panorama from the top across Tremadog Bay over the Llŷn Peninsula, Snowdon, the Dwyryd estuary, Moelwyns and Rhinogau.

This circular walk will start at 12.30pm from the car park below Harlech Castle, near the station (grid ref SH580313).

This start time allows travel by train from the north and the south, subject to timetable changes.

The five-mile route is graded moderate, C+.

Booking is required for this walk. You can reserve your place by phoning the leader, Martin, on 01766 780540 or 07787 112649.

