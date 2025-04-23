487 crimes have been recorded at churches and places of worship in Wales from the start of 2022 until the end of 2024, and 184 of those of those took place in North Wales.
The figures were obtained by the Countryside Alliance as part of its ongoing call to focus attention on rural churches and increase funding for security at places of worship.
The 2022-2024 records from North Wales Police reveal 184 reported crimes, including 74 reported thefts, 100 reported cases of criminal damage, and 10 reported cases of violence. Eleven cases of arson were reported.
Gwent Police recorded 183 crimes, and South Wales recorded 120 crimes.
The true number of church crimes in Wales will be even higher, as Dyfed Powys Police did not respond to an FOI request.
Last December, thieves raided St Twrog’s Church Llandanwg, Harlech, taking with “high value” silver and brass valuables.
In 2022, vandals broke protective meshing to smash historic stained-glass windows at Llanllwchaiarn church, Newtown. Repair costs were estimated to be more than £30,000.
In the same year, Eglwys y Grog, near cliffs at Mwnt, was also targeted, leaving all the windows smashed. A concrete pillar that contained the donation box was also torn down.
Nationally, 179 lead thefts were recorded along with 3,937 thefts, 3,237 incidents of vandalism and criminal damage - including arson - and 1,974 incidents of violence, including sexual assault and assault on an officer. 228 other crimes were recorded, including drug trafficking and crimes against society.
This means that, on average, at least eight crimes took place at churches every single day over the three-year period.
Of the 43 police forces that responded to FOI requests, only 33 provided figures, with some forces - such as the Metropolitan Police – refusing to supply data. Undoubtedly, then, the problem is even larger than these figures would suggest.
The organisation’s annual report into crimes on churches and religious buildings has revealed a total of 39,544 incidents between 2017 and 2024, with data obtained under Freedom of Information laws going back to 2017.
Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals.
“These are supposed to be places of refuge and tranquillity, where people go to worship or seek solace - but all too often they are being subjected to heinous crimes, either in or on their property.
“We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns in Wales and across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed.
“Easy access to protective funding schemes is of the greatest importance, but it is just as vital that members of the public keep an ever-watchful eye on churches and report suspicious behaviour to police.
“It is also our hope there will be further progress on the development of a new aggravated offence relating to the loss or damage of heritage assets.”