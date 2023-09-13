One key advantage for PC Thomas in gathering information is his ability to speak Welsh, which is more commonly spoken in rural areas of Ceredigion and Powys. This allows him to properly understand the situations he is tasked with investigating and have the best communication with key people, in of the largest geographical areas, having access to that information is key to putting an end to crime in some of the most rural areas, where criminals have many exits, escapes and other ways to get away with illegal activities.