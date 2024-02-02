Take a first look at the drive over the new Dyfi valley A487 bridge. The Machynlleth bridge opened today 2 February after a plaque unveiling ceremony with the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.
After the ceremony which involved a cycle across the bridge with pupils from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, the traffic cones were finally cleared away for the last time and the single-carriageway was open to the public.
Both vehicles, pedestrians, and four-legged companions were seen crossing the bridge, which is set with both cycle and pedestrian paths.
The bridge was built to relieve pressure from the old 19th century stone bridge which sits 480m downstream, which often falls victim to flooding and has been damaged by the volume of traffic crossing the Afon Dyfi dividing Powys with Eryri National Park.
The older bridge is now closed to the public as work begins to protect the bridge from future flooding.
Speaking at the opening of the new bridge, Lee Waters, Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport said: “It has been great to visit today to open this new bridge which is a very visible symbol of the changes we are making and the way roads will be built from now on.
“This key strategic route links north and south Wales and provides connectivity to healthcare, education, employment and leisure.
“I was particularly pleased to be among the first group of people on bikes to take advantage of the new cycling and walking route that is fully integrated into the new bridge, as part of a wider active travel network being developed in and around Machynlleth.
“This shows how we can make it easier to walk and cycle in rural Wales, as well as in our more urban towns and cities.”
The £46m new bridge project took three years to complete after its 2020 start date was delayed by a full year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.