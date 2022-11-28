Letter to the Editor: At the start of the Spain versus Costa Rica World Cup football match on Wednesday, 23 November, the ITV commentator, presumably out of great respect for Costa Rica, said: “In terms of population 50 million play 5 million.”
Funny he should say that! When the USA played Wales in the tournament, no television commentator was heard to remark: “In terms of population, 332 million play 3 million.” But we held them to a draw, thanks to some real guts!
Furthermore, in all my years of supporting Wales in both football and rugby, I cannot ever recall any commentator say before any England versus Wales encounter: “In terms of population, 57 million play 3 million. And I doubt whether we will hear that said on Tuesday, 29 November either.
Why is that, I wonder?
Never mind! This little nation will punch well above its weight, I’m sure.
Good luck Wales.
You can get through to the next round by playing with real heart and tackling everything in sight.
Other small nations are showing the way in this World Cup. You can do it too. We’re all behind you.
Dewch ymlaen Cymru! I ni yma o hyd, heb weitha pawb a phopeth.
Cymru am byth!
Lyn Jenkins,
Cardigan