A lesson in context for the Conservatives

Thirty six Jewish members of Corbyn’s constituency wrote an open letter to the media, declaring that Corbyn did not have an antisemitic bone in his body, another bit of ‘context’ that the Tories choose to ignore, as they ignore the chilling impact of the eleventh article of the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Read it, Patrick, you may then recognise why the Palestinian struggle gets scant media coverage these days, another unpalatable bit of ‘context’,