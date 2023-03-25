Dower’s report went further, producing a third list (Division C: Other Amenity Areas not suggested as National Parks) seven of which were in Wales including Gower and the Clwydian Range. Both of these areas subsequently became not NPs but Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Now, however, as Minister Griffiths — as well as being MS for Wrexham — suggests it looks like NRW’s team have their hands full converting the Clwydians into a National Park. So much for “Other Amenity Areas not suggested as National Parks” and meanwhile Pumlumon and Elenydd sit and wait.