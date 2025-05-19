Get ready for ‘Tonguing’, a genre-traversing, exciting new show exploring connection and communication.
Carys Eleri will bring her one-woman show filled with science and songs to Lampeter, Pwllheli, Caernarfon and Bangor this month.
‘Tonguing’ explores how human connection shapes everything from our brains to our bodies and how a growing dependence on the digital sphere can lead to a deprivation of real human connection. It’s a call to move beyond the online platforms that have alienated us from each other and to promote the art of conversation, in the flesh.
This fascinating exploration of the mechanics of our brains and detailed scientific research is brought to life by Carys’ captivating mad-cap storytelling, ridiculous animations and fuelled by an eclectic explosion of songs ranging from electronica to medieval flutes and plenty of bass showcasing Carys’ own powerful set of pipes.
This new tour is the follow-up to Carys’ 2019 debut award-winning show ‘Lovecraft (Not the Sex Shop in Cardiff)’, which won critical acclaim, ran at Edinburgh Fringe, was aired as a BBC Radio 4 special, and picked up a Best Cabaret award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
Carys said: “Love and loneliness are constant themes for us as human beings. We come alive when we’re communicating and interacting with other people, we are designed for it as hyper-social beings. In a post-pandemic world where there are more reasons not to speak to people, I’m encouraging people to re-evaluate the art of conversation. All puns intended; the science speaks for itself. Get talking. Get tonguing.”
‘Tonguing’ will tour across Wales between 22 and 31 May, with dates in Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
See the show at Lampter’s Theatr Felinfach on Friday, 23 May, Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor on Thursday, 29 May, Galeri Caernarfon on Friday, 30 May, and Pontio Bangor, on Saturday, 31 May.